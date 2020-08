House workers sick with coronavirus now 52

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Tuesday confirmed its 52nd case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The congressional staffer last reported for work on June 15, House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said in a statement.

The Philippines has so far recorded 197,164 coronavirus infections, of which 61,730 are considered active cases.

The nationwide caseload includes 3,038 fatalities and 132,396 recoveries. - with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News