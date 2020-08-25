Duterte vows jail time for gov't officials who misuse COVID-19, PhilHealth funds

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a message after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on August 24, 2020. Robinson Niñal Jr., Presidential Photo

MANILA (UPDATE) - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday vowed to punish government officials who are found guilty of misusing funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) and allocations for the country's COVID-19 pandemic response.

Duterte assured the public that he would send to prison those proven guilty of corruption.

"Pero itong nagnakaw ng pera ng bayan lalo na 'yung sa COVID-19, they will got to prison. I am sure. 'Pag wala akong makita na magpakulong, magdampot ako ng 3 sa kanila, kulungin ko. Pilitin ko kulungin para may makulong lang talaga sa p***** i**** ginawa nila dito sa pera ng tao," Duterte said.

(Those who stole funds especially those allotted for COVID-19, they will go to prison. I am sure. If I don't see anyone going to jail, I'll pick three to send to jail because of what they did to the public's money.)

The President vowed to use the last two remaining years of his term to go after corrupt PhilHealth officials.

"One of the things that --- few things that I can do in the remaining two years of my term, uubusin ko ito ‘yung panahon ko to work on the cases for people who are involved in the PhilHealth [anomaly]," he said.

(I will use up my time to work on cases for people who are involved in the PhilHealth [anomaly].)

Alleged multibillion-peso corruption in the state-run health insurance agency, including supposedly overpriced procurement and overpayments to favored hospitals, was put on spotlight anew as the country continued to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

The President has formed a multi-agency task force to investigate corruption in PhilHealth.

'STRICTER MEASURES'

The public, however, should not confuse corruption woes surrounding PhilHealth as related to government spending under coronavirus response measures-- the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and the Bayanihan to Recover as One bill--the President said.

As the government gears up for the passage of its second coronavirus response law, Duterte urged Congress to place all the necessary "safety measures" to ensure accountability in government spending.

"I urge Congress, ilagay na ninyo ang lahat ng safety measures para walang palpak. Kung gusto ninyo ‘yon na, ‘yung sabi ko itong sa newspaper pati ‘yung sa disbursement," he said, referring to the publication of spending reports from government agencies.

(I urge Congress to put in place all the necessary safety measures.)

Duterte made the comment even after Congress has already ratified the Bayanihan to Recover as One bill, or the so-called Bayanihan 2. The measure now only needs the President's signature to become a law.

The bill includes a P140-billion aid package for affected sectors, and a P25.52-billion standby fund that government may spend in the next 4 months before the 2021 budget takes effect.

Just like the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act - the government's first COVID-19 relief package - the Bayanihan 2 allows the President to realign funds for COVID-19-related expenses.

The President said he would take responsibility for government spending for the COVID-19 response as he sought to soothe worries on the use of public funds. Government has incurred trillions in debt to fund its response to the crisis.

"Gusto kong ipaalam sa lahat that as upon my oath of office huwag kayong mag-alala lahat ng pera diyan nagastos dito sa away ng COVID ay maa-account. I will hold myself responsible for this sole and solemn duty of answering for and in behalf of the executive department of all the funds that were spent in the fight against COVID," he said.

(I want everyone to know that as upon my oath of office, do not worry. All of the funds used for COVID will be accounted for.)

"Huwag kayong mag-alala kasi ‘yung may kulang o nagkulang kukunin natin balik sa kanila o hindi I assure you I will be the one to endorse the case to the prosecuting office. Ako ang magpirma mismo," he added.

(Don't worry because if there are lapses, I assure you I will be the one to endorse the case to the prosecuting office. I will be the one to sign it.)

Duterte appealed to the public for leeway for the government to act on the pandemic, saying he ordered “stricter measures” on the use of public funds under the coronavirus pandemic.

"Allow us time to do our thing, spend the money and there will always be a time for reckoning. And that will be the time when we account for the money that we have used for the fight against COVID," he added.