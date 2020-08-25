Duterte kills revolutionary government talks

President Rodrigo Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Matina Enclaves, Davao City on June 4, 2020. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA (UPDATE)-- President Rodrigo Duterte killed Tuesday talks of a revolutionary government, saying he does not know its advocates.

Duterte, in a public address taped Monday, denied support for the push for a revolutionary government.

"Madami ngayon ang naglalabas na revolutionary government tapos ako ang sinasabi na... Wala akong pakialam niyan, wala akong kilala na mga tao na yan at hindi ko yan trabaho," he said in a speech.

(Many reports are coming out now about a revolutionary government...I don't care for it. I don't know the people there and that's not my job.)

The President was referring to the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee, which recently renewed its call for the chief executive, a former long-time Davao City Mayor, to head the revolutionary government to be able to shift to federalism.

Under the group's proposal, the revolutionary government would serve until June 30, 2022, the end of Duterte's term.

But while the President on Monday denied ties to the group, he has previously met with its members.

On March 21, 2018, Duterte even graced and delivered a speech at the group's national convention. Malacañang even published photos of the said event.