'Balasubas': Duterte names 'corrupt' former Customs official

MANILA (UPDATE) - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday criticized lawyer Teodoro Jumamil--a former Bureau of Customs official--for supposedly being corrupt, calling the latter "balasubas" (swindler).

Duterte, in an address taped on Monday night, said he had long warned Customs chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero against Jumamil, who was already relieved from his post.

"Sabi ko kay Jagger (Guerrero's nickname) or through somebody, 'sisirain ka niyan' dahil ito si Jumamil, matagal na yan diyan sa airport napaka-corrupt ng p*t*ng*n*ng 'yan," the President said.

(I told Jagger that Jumamil will ruin him because he is very corrupt.)

"Si Jagger naman kasi I told him to fire Jumamil. Sabi ko... but it took him quite a lot of seasons to do it," he added.

(I told him to fire Jumamil but it took him quite a lot of seasons to do it.)

Duterte cited how Jumamil held two posts at the Bureau of Customs, and at the Development Bank of the Philippines.

"I have to name him publicly for being....p*t*ng*n* balasubas ka eh," he said.

The President, however, reiterated his trust in Guerrero who has been chief of the Customs bureau since 2018.

Last year, Guerrero faced usurpation and graft complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman for the alleged "illegal designation" of employees, including Jumamil.