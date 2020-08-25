Coronavirus infections among Filipinos abroad climb by 25 to 10,028

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the COVID-19 climbed to 10,028 on Tuesday, with 25 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,257, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,029 of those infected have recovered, while 742 have died.

The DFA reported 15 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Tuesday.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 355 in the Asia Pacific, 407 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 163 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 197,164 people. The tally includes 3,038 deaths, 132,396 recoveries, and 61,730 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News