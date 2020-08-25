Bato cites Jolo blasts to slam anti-terror law critics: 'Ito na po ang kasagutan sa inyo'

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa delivers a privilege speech at the Senate, July 29, 2020. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA — The deadly twin blasts that rocked Jolo town in Sulu on Monday were the "real" example of terrorism the anti-terror law is trying to address, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said Tuesday, as he cited the double bombings to get back at critics of the controversial legislation.

In a privilege speech, Dela Rosa cited the attacks in Jolo as the "answer" to those questioning the timing of the anti-terror law's passage.

"Tunay ngang ang mga terorista ay hindi pipili ng panahon at lugar kung saan maghasik ng lagim. Ito na po ang kasagutan sa mga bumabatikos sa timing ng pagsabatas ng Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020," Dela Rosa said.

A suicide bomber blew herself up in the Jolo town plaza at noon on Monday as authorities cordoned off an area where an improvised explosive attached to a motorcycle had detonated outside a grocery store, authorities earlier said.

The twin blasts killed at least 14 people, including soldiers, cops, and civilians.

According to Dela Rosa, these terror attacks were not "imagined," as opposed to fears that the anti-terror law would be used to crack down against government dissenters.

"Despite its noble intentions, many individuals and groups have raised their frantic concerns on their conceived and imagined abuses that may possibly be committed by the government in implementing this law," Dela Rosa said.

"To the critics I dare ask this question: With the recent Jolo bombing, have you not realized that terrorism is indeed in our midst with its clear and imminent danger ready to devour anyone," he added.

A total of 29 petitions have so far been filed contesting the validity of the Anti-Terrorism Act, making it one of the most-challenged laws in Philippine history.

Groups have cited its supposedly vague definitions of who could be considered a terrorist, and a provision allowing detention without charges for up to 24 days, among others, which make the law prone to abuse.



The Supreme Court initially set oral arguments on the petition on the 3rd week of September “at the earliest.”

But the Office of the Solicitor General on Monday moved to cancel the oral arguments citing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.