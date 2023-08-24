Zubiri vows to establish cancer patients fund in honor of Toots Ople

MANILA - Senate President Migz Zubiri on Thursday made a strong commitment to the family of the late Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople by spearheading the establishment of a fund dedicated to supporting indigent cancer patients.

This decision comes after Estelle Ople Osorio, daughter of the late secretary, shared in her speech her mother's concern about the financial burden that cancer brings.

"I remember she was saying na ang hirap magkaroon ng cancer pero buti tayo kahit papaano kinakaya natin ang gastos. Mas mahirap kung wala. Paano 'yung mga wala?" she said.

Osorio also revealed that her mother had expressed her intentions to discuss the establishment of a cancer fund for OFWs with the Department of Health and leave this significant legacy before her retirement in December

She passionately appealed to the Senate, expressing her mother's last wish: "I'm appealing po the the Senate na if that would be the last thing that she wanted me to happen."

"Maghahanap kami ng paraan... Maglalagay po tayo ng endowment fund under the name of Secretary Toots Ople na magbibigay po ng pondo para sa ating mga indigent patient for cancer treatment," Zubiri said.

"Unfortunately, she passed away before she could see this to fruition," he added.

Zubiri further expressed his intention to discuss the matter with Senator Sonny Angara, Chairman of Finance Committee, with a proposed starting fund of one hundred million pesos.

The question of where to allocate the fund is still under consideration.

"Tinitignan ko kung ilalagay natin ito under the Department of Health or under the specialty hospital itself. For example PGH, or if its a cancer center, pwede nating ilagay ;yung pondo dun," said Zubiri.

'Walang maghihindi nito, walang pipigil nito sa Senado at magkakaroon ng full support ito sa aking mga kasamahan," he added.

Sen. Bong Go said that if additional funding is required to further extend enhance the cancer assistance fund, he is ready to provide his full support.

Meanwhile, Zubiri emphasized the challenging task of finding a successor to Secretary Ople as her leadership and dedication were unparalleled.

"Very large shoe to fill ang magiging secretary ng DMW. Si Ma'am Toots, it was not just a business to her, it was not just a job,it was a passion," he said.

Zubiri expressed his hope that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would carefully choose a replacement who shares the same level of commitment and compassion for the OFWs.

"Until her last dying breath with her boots on, she served the OFWs of the Philippines all over the world," he said.

Besides Zubiri and Go, many people paid their respects to Ople on the second day of the late secretary's wake. Among those present were Sen. Robin Padilla, former Senator Kit Tatad, and former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista.

