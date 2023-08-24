Midwives help a patient give birth at the CSV Maternity and Lying-in Clinic in Quezon City, October 02, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Umaasa ang World Health Organization (WHO) na mas bababa pa ang bilang ng mga namamatay na sanggol at mga ina dahil sa panganganak sa Pilipinas.

Ayon kay WHO Representative to The Philippines Dr. Rui Paulo de Jesus, ngayong hindi na itinuturing ang COVID-19 na public health event of international concern, bababa na ang bilang ng maternal at infant mortality rate sa bansa.

"I think over-all, the health indicator that we have in any given country in the world, we all acknowledge that COVID-19 has negative impact on those indicators, including maternal, infant, and neonatal mortality. Now that the world has announced that COVID-19 is no longer a public health event of international concern, the situation gets much much better. You see a steady decline of maternal mortality rate in the country, infant mortality rate in the country," aniya.

Ayon sa tala ng Philippine Statistics Authority, tumaas ng sampung porsyento ang mga namamatay dahil sa kumplikasyon sa panganganak noong 2002.

Sa ilalim ng Sustainable Development Goals ng WHO, inaasahan na hindi na lalagpas sa pitumpu sa bawat isang daang libo ang namamatay dahil as kumplikasyon dulot ng pagbubuntis o panganganak. Gayunpaman, may mga balakid umano sa pag-abot ng target na numero.

"The fact is that the situation at the subnational level is still not as what we would expect, I mentioned about the access, I refer to several aspects of barriers to access health care servicers including geographical barrier, including economical barrier, cultural barriers, all these things will contribute to what we expect to see the figures of the health indicators by 2030," paliwanag ni de Jesus.

Upang makatulong na matiyak na mapapababa ang mortality rate sa mga buntis at mga sanggol, inilunsad ng WHO ang Subnational Initiative Project Phase 2 sa pakikipagtulungan ng DOH at Korea International Cooperation Agency o KOICA.

Layon ng proyekto na mapalakas ang health care provider network para sa sexual at reproductive level sa mga komunidad.

Kabilang sa mga ibinabahaging tulong sa ilalim ng proyekto ang pagbibigay ng mga mga kagamitan at medical supply sa mga birthing facility o mga paanakan.

"SN1 Phase 2 is trying to address those issues not only from one dimension but from multiple dimension of access including the raining of health workers, empowerment of the community... This is the situation, let's hope for the best if we can improve the situation. In the subnational level, I am pretty sure that by 2023 if we would like to use SDG as indicator of success in building health system in the country, we'll see good results," ayon kay de Jesus.

Tiniyak naman ni Dr. Lester Tan ng Department of Health na kabilang sa mga prayoridad ng kagawaran sa ilalim ng 8-point agenda ni Sec. Ted Herbosa ang pagpapababa ng maternal at infant mortality rate sa bansa.

"Several of these action point agenda is very much connected to reducing maternal mortality rate and it will include the first action agenda is 'Pilipino, Randam ang Kalusugan' and this relates to strengthening the primary heathcare in the country and we know that primary health care and the delivery of health care services is very impirtant in accessing maternal and neonatal and child health services," aniya.

"The second action point agenda is safe, quality, and people centered care which is translated to 'Ligtas, de kalidad at mapagkalingang serbisyo'. Under these action point agenda, we are implementing the health care provider networks which is increasing access to all level of services from the community to the primary care services such as the rural health units and then access to tertiary level of services in the hospitals, if the services are not available in the primary care level or the mothers would need higher levels of care," dagdag ni Tan.

