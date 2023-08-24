Tolentino mulls 'special court' handling domestic helpers' cases

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Sen. Francis Tolentino on Thursday suggested designating a "special court" that would handle cases of domestic helpers.

Tolentino made the proposal after Elvie Vergara was allegedly maltreated by her employer, which made her blind in one eye.

"There should likewise be a special court to handle cases involving domestic helpers," Tolentino told ANC's "Headstart."

The Supreme Court, Tolentino said, could assign one special court per region, like the regional trial courts, to handle domestic helpers' cases.

"It will draw more inspiration, perhaps greater awareness, on the part of the domestic helpers, as well as inform the employers that the law can reach them wherever they are," he said.

Tolentino, who heads the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, also suggested creating a local bureau or agency in charge of the welfare of the domestic helpers.

"If we really made focus before on our OFWs, there should be a local version of this," he pointed out.

"Not just the purposes of hotlines but purposes of really educating not just the domestic workers themselves but the employers on their responsibilities."