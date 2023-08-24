Home  >  News

SC issues TRO on House contempt, detention orders vs Cagayan governor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2023 07:39 PM

MANILA — The Supreme Court en banc on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order on the contempt and detention orders issued by two House of Representatives committees against Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba.

The Court, during its deliberations, issued a TRO on the House Committee on Public Accounts, House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, and the House of Representatives Sergeant-at-Arms, in connection with the contempt order and detention order issued against Mamba.

Mamba was earlier detained by the House of Representatives for failing to attend a Congressional investigation into allegations of illegal expenditures of his provincial government in the 2022 elections.

More details to follow.

— Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

