President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., paid his respects to the late Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople in Taguig on August 23, 2023. Photo courtesy of the Palace Media Accreditation and Relations Office.

MANILA - The first day of the wake of Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople saw a gathering of esteemed individuals who paid their respects to the late secretary at the Heritage Park in Taguig on Wednesday.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, the principal author ans sponsor of the law that established the DMW, praised the unwavering commitment to serving the country, especially its migrant workers.

"Ang taong committed sa isang bagay walang pinipiling oras. Walang pinipiling panahon. Hindi tinitignan kung mabigat yung pakiramdam kung masakit sa ulo kung may balakid," Villanueva said.

"Ito hanggang sa huling hininga niya gusto niyang ibigay yung kaniyang best," he added.

Sen. Nancy Binay, who had worked with Ople during the Senate hearings on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) attested to her passion and dedication.

"Very passionate dun sa advocacy niya kung paano niya talaga matutulungan at mapoprotektahan yung mga OFW," Sen. Binay recounted.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos also visited the wake of the late secretary.

Several other esteemed figures also paid their respects, including former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Sen. Cynthia Villar, DPWH Secretary Mark Viillar, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, and retired Marine Colonel Ariel Querubin.

