'No political colors': 100 mayors launch good governance movement

Local chief executives led by Baguio’s Benjamin Magalong and Quezon City’s Joy Belmonte launch Mayors for Good Governance, a movement that aims to fight corruption in systems of government, on Thursday, August 24. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 100 mayors nationwide led by Baguio City’s Benjamin Magalong and Quezon City’s Joy Belmonte have launched a coalition pushing for good governance and to fight corruption in systems of government.

Other mayors who convened the movement include Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro, Isabela de Basilan Mayor Sitti Hataman, Dumaguete City Mayor Ipe Remollo, and Kauswagan Mayor Rommel Arnado.

Meanwhile, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Navotas Mayor, John Rey Tiangco, and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas joined the other 100 mayors in the coalition.

In his remarks, Magalong lamented that only a few mayors signed up for the cause, alleging some were unable to "give up their perks and privileges” when it comes to money. He also warned other politicians that character assassination might come to righteous leaders.

“Corruption is now a norm in government, sadly. Good governance is simply an exception. Nakakalungkot. Corruption is now pervasive in the entire political spectrum… including national agencies,” the Baguio mayor said.

“We can make the impossible possible,” he said of good governance. “A good governance conflagration – let it resonate, let it spread like wildfire so we would be able to influence other leaders.”

More than raising awareness of the evils and corruption, the movement also aimed to urge the public to demand good governance from their political leaders saying the public should think about the future of their children.

“It will be a lonely, uphill battle. It will be a tough, difficult battle for all of us.”

Magalong said this is a movement initiated by mayors.

“This is spontaneous, unprogrammed. Three weeks ago hindi namin iniisip na magkakaroon ng ganitong klaseng reception and mga kababayan natin,” he said.

SETTING ASIDE POLITICAL COLORS

Belmonte said it was time for local officials to work together and set aside political colors for the public and earn their trust.

“[Kailangan ng] isang uri ng pamahalaan kung saan ang lider ay bunababa sa trono, hindi yung tuwing eleksyon lang nakikihalubilo sa tao, ramdam niya ang paghihirap, hinaing, at pangarap ng yaumbayan… wala nang pader, wala nang distansya,” said Belmonte.

“Sa ating pagtutulungan, magiging makapangyarihan ang ating pwersa. Magsisibol ang mga komunidad na responsable, aktibo, at progresibo. Tapusin na natin ang paggrupo-grupo base sa kulay ng pulitika,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Remollo said the fight against corruption was personal for him in a sense that it has become prevalent.

“It has become so pervasive and brazen na masusuka ka na and given a small city in a small province, kung nag-replicate ako, nag-resionate ito sa ibang, if it happens every lgyu, talagang massive ang… it is a hideous chrome,” Remollo said during the open forum session.

Kauswagan Mayor Rommel Arnado, for his part, was hopeful for the movement. The next step now, he said, is to encourage more mayors to join.

Hataman stressed why a transparent, efficient, and participatory governance is needed.

She said Isabela City in Basilan was able to improve stunting, convince rebels to surrender, and improve tourism through good governance and transparency initiatives.

“Hindi namin sinasabi na kami ‘yung magaling, kami ‘yun dakila… gusto kong matuto dahil alam kong maraming mayors na maraming magagandang kuwento ng good governance,” Hataman said.

“Siguro ang gusto nating mangyari, ang good governance hindi na lang siya usapin ng DILG, ng government institutions. Gusto sana natin ang good governance will not just be limited to being a measure of leadership but good governance as a demand from the people,” she added.