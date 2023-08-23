This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 5.3 quake in Oriental Mindoro. Phivolcs.

MANILA — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Oriental Mindoro early Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake's epicenter was 14 kilometers southwest of Bansud town, according to Phivolcs' initial bulletin. The tremor hit at 1:38 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Aftershocks and damage are expected after the quake, Phivolcs warned.

The seismology agency recorded the following instrumental intensities.

Intensity IV- Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III - City of Calapan, Pinamalayan, and Roxas, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II - Boac, Marinduque; Victoria, Oriental Mindoro; Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity I - Lemery, San Luis and Batangas City, Batangas; Abra De Ilog and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Mauban, Quezon

