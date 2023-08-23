This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 5.3 quake in Oriental Mindoro. Phivolcs.

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Oriental Mindoro early Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake was earlier reported by Phivolcs at magnitude 5.3.

The tectonic quake's epicenter was 12 kilometers northwest of Bansud town, according to Phivolcs' 2nd bulletin. The tremor hit at 1:38 a.m. at a shallow depth of 1 kilometer.

Aftershocks and damage are expected after the quake, Phivolcs warned.

Intensity V was felt in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, while Intensity IV

was detected in the towns of Bansud and Gloria.

The seismology agency also recorded the following instrumental intensities.

Intensity IV- Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III - City of Calapan, and Roxas, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II - Boac, Marinduque; Victoria, Oriental Mindoro; Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity I - Lemery, San Luis and Batangas City, BATANGAS; Abra De Ilog and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Mauban, Quezon

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located in the "Pacific Ring of Fire" where many volcanic eruptions and shakings occur.

RELATED VIDEO: