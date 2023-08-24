LRT-1 limits train operations for 3 days due to mechanical problem

MANILA — The Light Rail Manila Corporation will limit the operations for LRT-1 for the next three days after the railway encountered a mechanical problem on Thursday.

Trains will only run between Gil Puyat Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt).

A Gen-2 trainset between LRT-1 EDSA Station and Baclaran Station encountered the glitch around 12:30 p.m. while maneuvering from EDSA station to Baclaran station. The passengers of the affected train were safely unloaded and assisted by the train personnel.

The railway's management said the incident affected a portion of the LRT-1 tracks, prompting the LRMC Engineering team to conduct additional trackwork over the next three days to ensure passenger safety.

"LRMC advises the riding public to plan accordingly and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the incident. The private railways management assures the riding public that they will address the situation promptly," it said.

