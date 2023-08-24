House frees Cagayan governor from detention

MANILA — A House panel has freed Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba from detention after the lower chamber detained the provincial executive for failing to attend a probe into allegations of illegal expenditures of his provincial government in the 2022 elections.

House Public Accounts Committee chair Joseph Stephen Paduano explained that the governor has issued a sworn affidavit that laid the premise for his release.

"Gov. Mamba was released as of tonight he was ordered released because of his undertaking that first he apologizes with what happened during the past several hearings and months in his comments and everything he's so apologetic about it. He promised not anymore to talk about the House resolution outside of Congress," Paduano said.

"He also committed through his affidavit sworn statement that he will attend the next hearing if ever he will be invited. And the withdrawal of the petition in the Supreme Court by Tuesday," he added.

Paduano said their detention of the provincial chief executive was unaffected by the Supreme Court's temporary restraining order on the House's detention order.

The Supreme Court, during its deliberations earlier Thursday, issued the TRO on the House Committee on Public Accounts, House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, and the House of Representatives Sergeant-at-Arms.

Earlier in the hearing, Mamba reiterated his respect and apologies while sharing his plight.

"I do not question the contempt powers of the House neither do I question the detention powers of the House. But 'yung take into custody, we analyzed it as an arrest. That is why sabi ko sa mga police you could not do that to me, arrest me," he said.

"I have medical conditions, sinabmit ko na ho lahat 'yung certifications ko sa doctors and I could not sleep alone ... I am not only a diabetic for the last 25 years of my life, hypertensive for the last 40 years of my life, I have other ailments too," he added.

Mamba was ordered detained last August 17 by a joint hearing of the House Committees due to refusal without legal excuse to obey summons and undue interference in the conduct of proceedings of the Rules of the House.

RELATED VIDEO