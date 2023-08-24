'Goring' intensifies into tropical storm

PAGASA image

MANILA — Weather disturbance "Goring" (international name: Saola) has intensified into a tropical storm while it moves northwestward over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Goring was located 265 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 90 kph.

It is currently moving northwestward at 10 kph, and is expected to move west southwestward before turning southward over the waters of the eastern side of Cagayan Valley.

PAGASA said Goring "will follow a generally looping track" over the next five days, before returning to a more northward movement by late Monday or Tuesday next week.

Hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals over northern Luzon may start Thursday night or Friday, PAGASA added.

Goring is less likely to bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next three days, but due to its close proximity to land, PAGASA said parts of Cagayan Valley may experience heavy rainfall in the next three days should there be any westward shift in the storm's track.

Forecast track of tropical storm Goring. PAGASA image.

Goring may also start enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat by late Saturday or Sunday, resulting in possible occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon.

PAGASA said Goring is expected to steadily intensify and may reach typhoon category by Saturday.

