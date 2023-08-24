New Bilibid Prisons. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday released some 880 persons deprived of liberty (PDL), the largest number of freed inmates so far under prisons chief Gregorio Catapang Jr.'s watch.

Most of the released PDLs had served their sentences at the New Bilibid Prison, the country's state penitentiary.

Several others were also freed from other facilities, including regional prisons and penal farms in Leyte, San Ramon, Sablayan, Iwahig, Davao, and the Correctional Institution for Women.

Most of the freed inmates—368 of them—were released after serving their maximum sentences and getting their good conduct time allowance (GCTA).

Some 200 inmates were acquitted of their charges in court, while 196 others were granted parole.

One of the PDLs, who had served more than 4 years in prison, said he would immediately return home to his children and look for a proper job to sustain them.

"Dito naman po sa buhay sa loob kung susunod ka naman po magiging maganda naman din po yung takbo at marami ka rin pong matutunan," he said.

(Behind bars, you can enjoy a good life as long as you follow rules and respect authority.)

Another 81-year-old inmate admitted he was not sure where to go after being freed from a 5-year sentence.

"Masayang masaya po ako dahil makakapagpagamot na po ako sa laya. Natuto po akong magdasal sa Panginoong Diyos, lahat ng maganda napag-aralan ko. Noong nasa laya po ako di naman ako dasal nang dasal," he said.

(I am happy because I can finally seek proper medical treatment as a free man. I have learned to pray to God and other good things. I didn't really pray before I served time.)

The release of hundreds of inmates is part of BuCor's efforts to decongest the country's prisons, according to Catapang.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang reporma sa BuCor. Hindi puwedeng bibigyan namin kayo ng mga kalayaan wala namang kapalit. Ang importante ngayon nagkakaintindihan tayo sa lahat ng bagong patakaran,” Catapang said.

(Reforms are ongoing at BuCor. Of course we can't grant you unconditional freedom. What matters is we understand each other when it comes to the new rules.)

Among the reforms being implemented by BuCor include destroying the makeshift rooms, also known as "kubol," within NBP, in an effort to rid the prison of contraband such as firearms and illegal drugs.

The bureau has also set aside P30 million to install CCTV cameras at the state penitentiary.

Aside from having the biggest number of freed inmates under Catapang's administration, Thursday also saw the largest number of female PDLs released. — Report from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

