100,000 jobs in the energy sector coming soon: DOLE

MANILA -- There will be some 100,000 jobs that will be created in the Energy sector, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma told the House Appropriations Committee during their budget briefing Thursday.

Laguesma told lawmakers that soon, the jobs promised during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s overseas trips will materialize.

"Meron na po kaming nakikita ngayong development lalo na po sa may kinalaman sa energy at saka sa power sector. Meron na pong tinataya na, batay sa aking pakikipag-ugnayan sa Department of Energy Secretary na meron po siyang tinatayang humigit kumulang malilikha na hanapbuhay na 100,000 daw po," Laguesma said.

Laguesma however admitted that while more and more people are getting employed, the jobs created do not necessarily pay well.

"Iyon po 'yung patuloy na challenge sa amin kasi ang quality of job po di po namin masasabi na makikita natin kaagad," Laguesma explained.

DOLE officials meantime were not as categorical when pressed if the government can authorize a wage hike.

Laguesma explained that they have a process to follow.

Analysis by the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department showed that the total available appropriations of the DOLE and its attached agencies for 2024 will be P40.2 billion, which is lower by P12.6 billion or by 23.8 percent from its 2023 appropriations of P52.7 billion.