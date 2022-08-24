Two homeowners associations in Quezon City defended their policy of charging fees from those who enter their villages to go to public schools located inside the gated communities.

This, after a netizen posted tickets on her Facebook account, claiming that they paid P10 gates fees upon entering Del Nacia Ville and NIA Village where Sauyo Elementary School and Sauyo High School in Quezon City are located.

"Nakauwi na bago bumuhos ulan. Pero ba't naman ganun, kahit estudyante ng Sauyo Elem ang ihahatid may bayad ang gate. Grabe yorn. Imbis pang baon nalang sa mga junakis naipopondo pa sa kanila," a netizen posted on her Facebook page.

The post has been shared numerous times and has garnered comments from other parents who are also complaining.

Homeowners claim that Del Nacia Ville is a private subdivision, and they charge gate fees to add to the funds used for the security, cleanliness and maintenance of their roads.

"Doon sa mga dumaan na gate pass for the use of the roads, iyong maintenance kasi doon kami kumukuha ng dagdag sa maintenance ng mga roads namin dito," said Atty. Maria Auxilliadora Libertine Amor, member of the board of trustees of Del Nacia Ville.

"Ang sinasabi namin na halaga ay P10, for the pasok, and that is for whole day, itago mo lang ang gate pass na iyan, and then paglabas mo pakita mo lang sa guard para hindi ka singilin pagpasok mo uli, ganoon din," she added.

Paying gate fees is imposed only if they will bring their vehicles inside, Amor said.

"Voluntary, hindi namin pinipilit sa mga tao, at dinedeclare namin iyan sa aming financial statement," she added.

"Kung hindi siya magbayad halimbawa, pwede naman hindi naman pinipilit eh. Pwede naman siya pumasok, pwede pumasok iyong tao except that the vehicle has to stay outside kasi ang binigyan natin ng pass ay ang vehicle," she insisted.

If they don't want to be charged daily, they can also apply for a sticker for P300.

All homeowners also pay for this yearly, she said.

"May application, iyong plate number and proof of ownership, kung hindi ikaw ang may-ari may authorization ka from the owner na mag-apply for the sticker," she explained.

"Pumunta sila dito, may haharap sa kanila dito, ang ating office manager. Kung may reklamo sila, pakiusap sa amin, huwag sila magsocial media kasi social media bashing iyan eh," she said.

Amor said charging gate fees is allowed under the Magna Carta for Homeowners.

Under Republic Act No. 9904 or the "Act providing for a Magna Carta for Homeowners and Homeowners' Associations and for other purposes" it states under Chapter 3 (d) that the association has the power to

"regulate access to or passage through the subdivision/village roads for purposes of preserving privacy, tranquility, internal security and safety and traffic order."

They also have the authority to "impose or collect reasonable fees for the use of the open spaces, facilities, and services of the association to defray necessary operational expenses,".

A case is pending also regarding the issue of Sauyo Elementary School being situated inside a private village.

"This is private subdivision, hindi pa siya fully, hindi pa turned over ng developer sa local government unit, in fact mayroon kaming pending issue ngayon sa HLURB pagdating diyan," she said.

NIA Village Homeowners Association also decries the bashing they receive online, after some parents of children attending Sauyo High School also complain of gate fees.

"They are not obliged to go inside kasi magta-tricycle sila, mga estudyante sa high school iyan 'di ba. Pwede naman maglakad na lang sila, hindi na sila magbabayad," said Vic Madrid, NIA Village Homeowners Association president.

He said the P10 gate fee has legal basis.

"Policy ng subdivision iyan, may board resolution diyan. Alam ng local government iyan. Ang binabayad diyan ay maintenance iyan, wala naman binibigay ang LGU, private iyan eh," he said.

Parents or students who use private vehicles who may want to pass through their village can also apply for a sticker to avoid paying daily gate charges, he said.

Homeowners are also complaining that they have a public high school inside the village.

"Pinaalis na namin kasi mali ang donation, pero kasi mahabang usapan iyan, mahabang legality iyan. Kino-contain nalang namin ang pagpasok," Madrid said.