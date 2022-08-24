PhilHealth, hinihikayat ang healthcare providers sa Konsulta program

Para lumawak ang serbisyo, hinihikayat ng PhilHealth ang health care providers na magpa-accredit sa programang Konsultasyon Sulit at Tama o "Konsulta".

Sa ilalim nito, sagot ng PhilHealth ang check-up, health screening and assessment, laboratory, at gamot ayon sa health risks, edad. at pangangailangan ng pasyente.

Ayon kay Dr. Shirley Domingo, tagapagsalita ng PhilHealth, mahalaga ang primary at preventive care lalo ngayong may pandemya.

“Siya ang tutulong sa Filipino in times na mangangailangan siya ng consultation. Hindi siya annual check up. Based on risk. It’s very expensive to get hospitalized nowadays and marami sa sakit ngayon ay lifestyle diseases. ‘Yong hypertension, ‘yong diabetes, pwedeng ma-prevent ‘yan eh,” ayon kay Domingo.

Kabilang sa laboratory tests na maaaring sagutin ng PhilHealth ay CBC with platelet count, urinalysis, fecalysis, sputum microscopy, pap smear, lipid profile, ECG, chest X-ray, at creatinine.

Kung magreseta naman ang doktor ng out-patient drugs and medicines para sa pasyenteng rehistrado sa Konsulta, ilan sa mga gamot na maaaring bayaran ng PhilHealth ay amoxicillin, co-amoxiclav, oral rehydration salts, prednisone, salbutamol, paracetamol, amlodipine, losartan, at aspirin.

Maglaan ang PhilHealth ng P500 sa bawat miyembro kung magpapakonsulta sa mga pampublikong pasilidad.

Nasa P750 naman kada miyembro ang babayaran ng PhilHealth sa mga pribadong pasilidad.

Sa ngayon, sa mga piling lugar pa lang sa bansa umaarangkada ang programa dahil nasa proseso pa ang PhilHealth sa pagkuha ng health care providers na lalahok sa programa.

Bukod sa pagiging miyembro ng PhilHealth, kailangan kasing rehistrado pa sa health care providers ang nais gumamit ng benepisyo sa ilalim ng Konsulta.

“Medyo maliit lang ang babayaran at marami ang kasama na laboratories ang medicines, but if you look at it, kung maraming mag-eenroll sa health care provider at konti ang mag-aavail ng laboratory, if you do the economics may kita naman ang provider. But this is something that we have to convince the providers on,” ayon kay Domingo.

Ayon sa Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, dapat na rin ma-incentivize ng gobyerno ang mga pribadong ospital partikular sa mga in-patient claims.

“Who is picking up the tab? It’s not Philhealth, it is not the Department of Health, it’s not even government. It’s private hospitals… Some have gone to the bank and requested for loans. Some have sold properties so that they will be able to pay the payrolls of their employees. Two of our members have closed and until now has remained closed. We don’t get budget from the government but we serve 60 percent of the population,” ayon kay Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, president ng PHAPi.