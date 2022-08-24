Labor group slams PSA's P18.62 for ‘decent meal’

Cebu-based labor group Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno, believes recent data on poverty from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is not accurate.

PSA said that a Filipino is not considered poor if they are able to spend more than P18.62 per meal.

“It is clear to us that the government has reduced its list of the poor in the country. This is a form of continued oppression of the poor so that the government will no longer feel the need to address their calls,” said Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of AMA Sugbo-KMU.

They want to challenge government officials to live on a P20 budget for every meal.

“So that they will see that this data is not enough for a person to live decently and they must urgently solve the economic crisis,” added Paglinawan.

He also called out the agency for alleged inconsistencies, compared to a report from the National Economic and Development Authority.

In 2018, NEDA released a study stating that a family of five would need P42,000 per month or P1,400 per day to survive.

“We also see that they will use this as a reason to say that the national minimum wage that is based on a living wage that workers in the private sector are clamoring for is not justifiable,” Paglinawan said.

AMA Sugbo KMU has lobbied for a higher wage increase than the recent P31 implemented across the board in Central Visayas.

