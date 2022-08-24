Converge coach Ayo: Our priority is to win

Coach Aldin Ayo. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

Although Aldin Ayo admitted he will take a different approach in his first stint as a PBA coach, he said the priorities will remain the same.

"The priority is to win, 'yun palagi ang sinasabi ko sa mga player," said Ayo, who will make his PBA coaching debut with Converge.

Ayo, who has won collegiate titles in UAAP and NCAA, was appointed as the new FiberXers coach two weeks ago.

"Same priorities but different approach, kasi pro level ito... Iba na ang approach, but 'yung priority parehas pa rin," said the multi-titled tactician in an interview on ABS-CBN Sports' Off the Record.

Ayo steered the Letran Knights to the NCAA championship in 2015 and the De La Salle Green Archers to the 2016 UAAP men's basketball title.

But things will be different in the PBA because he will be coaching a professional 5-on-5 team.

Ayo will make his PBA debut in the Commissioner's Cup in September.

"Ang mga players dito 'yung mga stand out nung nasa college sila, so mga responsable na ang mga ito," he said. "Bago rin kasi may import, malaking bagay ang import. Usually ang import game changers yan e."

The important part of the adjustment phase, he said, is to make sure the team will be able to handle his system of play.

"What's important is laying down the foundation of the system."

