MANILA — The Bureau of Customs has relieved 6 of its officials amid the investigation of suspected sugar smuggling in the Port of Subic in Zambales, Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the officials have been "transferred" to the office of acting Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz pending the results of the investigation.

Among those sacked in the BOC-Port of Subic are the following:

District collector

Deputy collector for assessment

Deputy collector for operations

Chief, assessment division

Enforcement security service district commander

The port's CIIS supervisor

Ruiz said he would not comment on the matter until the probe is completed.

"The recall of officials from the Bureau of Customs-Port of Subic is standard procedure while an investigation is being conducted," he said in a statement.

The development came nearly a week after the BOC foiled some 7,000 metric tons of sugar at the Subic Port, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to curb its illegal importation and hoarding.

The shipment, which came from Thailand, carried 140,000 bags of white refined sugar with total tax payment valued at P45.6 million.

Information from authorities indicated that the import permit was "recycled" and already used for an earlier shipment.

More details to follow.