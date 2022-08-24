50 police officers from Manila will undergo a 7-day "reformation" training. PIO NCRPO

TAGUIG — Fifty police officers from a precinct in Manila on Wednesday began a week-long program to "regain their moral compass" after 3 of their colleagues were arrested for alleged extortion.

All the cops comprising the Paco Community Precinct in Ermita were relieved from their duty following the arrests last August 16.

They will take part in the training dubbed as the Focused Reformation/Reorientation and Moral Enhancement for Police Officers in Line with Internal Cleansing Efforts (FORME POLICE).

The training would be facilitated by various speakers including members of the religious community, said Police Lt. Col. Dexter Versola, spokesperson of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

"May mga modules 'yan just to improve the level of discipline through reorientation, redirection and retraining para ma-gain nila 'yong moral compass so that they will become good officer na 'yon naman talaga—the mandate is to serve. 'Yong mga nawawala sa landas ay ibabalik natin sa tamang direksiyon," Versola said.

(There are modules to improve the level of discipline through reorientation, redirection, and retraining for them to gain the moral compass so that they will become good officers—because the mandate really is to serve. Those who are missing direction will be brought to the right path.)

"The church leaders, mga imams, pastors, priests, they are part of the program to help bring back maging (to be) family-centered, community-oriented ang pulis natin (our police officers)."

Three police officers were caught in an entrapment operation by the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group after a Sampaloc resident apprehended for a traffic violation complained that the police demanded P2,000 in exchange for the release of his tricycle.

Versola said that while only the 3 will face charges, the entire precinct must undergo the training as part of a holistic approach toward internal cleansing.

The NCRPO's Regional Mobile Force Battalion temporarily replaced the relieved cops.

"Kailangan kasi dito ay on-the-spot correction. Dapat we have to be brothers' keeper at doon pa lang, ginagabayan natin ang ating mga kasamahang pulis na 'Huwag kayo gagawa ng ganyan kasi nakakasama sa organization,'" Versola said.

(What is needed is an on-the-spot correction. We have to be brothers' keeper[s] and from there, we should guide our fellow police officers and say, "Don't do that because that will affect the organization.")

At the opening program of the training in Camp Bagong Diwa, Police Col. Lex Ephraim Gurat, officer-in-charge for the NCRPO’s regional staff, told the police to "take the chance" to improve themselves and "renew" their commitment to the organization.

He added this was part of regaining the public’s trust in the police.

"They trust and respect us. They look at us as our defender[s] from lawless elements and other oppressors. So in return, it is our duty to perform our job well, to show the public we are worthy [of] their respect and confidence," Gurat said.

National police chief Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has implemented a reorganization of top police officials when he assumed the post this August.

While Philippine police have been criticized for alleged abuses in conducting the drug war and other operations, police chiefs prior to Azurin have maintained that these are the work of a few "bad cops" and not the whole police force.

RELATED VIDEO