405 of 661 pass guidance counselor licensure exams

MANILA—The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday announced that 405 out of 661 passed the Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination given last August.

Both Ryan Michael Flores Oducado from the West Visayas State University-La Paz topped the exam with a score of 89.25 percent rating.

April Jane Sabales Sibulo from the University of Nueva Caceres took 2nd place with 89.05 and John Michael Vincent Co Mojica from De La Salle University-Dasmariñas took 3rd place with 88.85.

Here are the successful examinees.

KAUGNAY NA ULAT