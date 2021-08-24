Vice President Leni Robredo visits different parts of Albay on November 3, 2020 in line with her office’s relief efforts for areas hit by Super Typhoon Rolly. The Office of the Vice President also brought relief assistance for families affected by the typhoon. Office of the Vice President

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said that, contrary to common public perception, there is a "good side" to politics, that is when it becomes a "powerful tool" in bringing the good to people.

"Gusto naming ipakita na 'yung politika is not necessarily bad, pero 'yung politika 'pag ginamit mo sa kabutihan ay napaka-powerful na tool para magdala ng kabutihan sa kapwa," Robredo said during a webinar organized by alumni of the De La Salle University and the Ateneo De Manila University.

In the “Meet Our Leaders” webinar, Robredo opened her speech with a lengthy discussion of the livelihood projects of her office's Angat Buhay Program.

Robredo, the leader of the opposition, said she is not the kind of leader who would brag her accomplishments.

"Hindi po siguro ako magbubuhat ng bangko pero ang pinakasimple dun kung ano ang nakikita n'yo 'yun ang aming kakayahan," Robredo said.

She added that posturing as a politician is "easy" but what really matters is what he or she does to the power and resources that comes with the position.

"Madali sabihin na, halimbawa, tayo ay kontra sa korapsyon, tayo ay malinis humawak ng kaban ng bayan o tayo ay may administrative o executive capabilities. Pero yung ebidensya kasi non, 'yung binigyan ka, ano ang ginagawa mo?" Robredo said.

Robredo is yet to announce her decision on whether she would run as president in the 2022 elections.