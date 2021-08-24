MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday said he is in talks with several doctors and health professionals who may possibly run as his vice president in the 2022 national elections.

Gordon, who is considering to run for president, said he wants his vice president to "oversee and recommend" solutions on how the Philippines should address the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am looking for a public health person," Gordon told reporters in a virtual briefing.

"We have to get out of COVID and I will need somebody other than my Secretary of Health and other than the Congress to be sure that somebody is on the ball kung paano tayo lalabas sa (on how are we going to get out of the) pandemic," he said.

Gordon admitted he was talking to a doctor, but declined to say particular health professionals.

"I'm not gonna say anything," he said.

"I'm just saying he's got to have public health experience because we have to keep our people healthy," he said.

Aside from health professionals, Gordon confirmed that he has met with Vice President Leni Robredo to discuss possible partnerships in next year's elections.

"We were supposed to see each other at the Red Cross again," the senator said.

"I'm hearing all kinds of signals, but I'm not going to put pressure on the lady," he said.

Gordon said he would decide on whether or not he would vie for the presidency either next month or on October.

Gordon first vied for the presidency in 2010, but lost to President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

