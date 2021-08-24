MANILA— Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Tuesday questioned the real intention of the opposing PDP-Laban faction for naming President Rodrigo Duterte as its official vice presidential candidate, even before they announced their own nominee for the country's top post in next year's elections.

In a statement, Pimentel, who is battling control for the country's ruling party, described the development as unusual and unheard of.

The senator, whose father Aquilino Pimentel Jr. founded the party, sits as vice-chairman of Sen. Manny Pacquiao's wing of PDP-Laban.

"Choosing the VP candidate first before naming your presidential candidate is an unusual circuitous convoluted process. Which I have never encountered before," the statement read.

The lawmaker added that it is usually the presidential nominee who chooses their own running mate, not the other way around.

"PDP Laban has not reached that level yet of having chosen a VP candidate [because] we will most likely delegate to our presidential candidate the choice of his or her running mate VP."

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, PDP-Laban's executive vice president under Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi's faction, earlier in the day said Duterte already accepted the party's endorsement for the vice presidential post.

The announcement was made by the PDP-Laban Cusi wing weeks after its national executive committee adopted a resolution supporting a Bong Go-Rodrigo Duterte tandem for the 2022 elections.

Go, however, said he was "still not interested" in running for president.

Pimentel is backing Pacquiao, who has been vocal about his plans to run for president.

Both Pacquiao's and Cusi's camps have been claiming control over the party since March 2021.

The rift within the ruling party began in March when Cusi's group began collecting signatures from PDP-Laban members to urge Duterte to run for vice president next year, when his term as president ends.

