MANILA - Eleven more cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant were reported in Iloilo City, raising the total to 16, although most have recovered, Mayor Jerry Treñas said Tuesday.

“We received yesterday information that we have an additional 11 Delta variants This brings to total of 16 already. This is not just in one province or in one city, it’s all over. It’s in the NCR, in Iloilo, in the whole of the Region 6,” said Treñas of the variant that was first detected in India.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Treñas said they continue to test, isolate, treat and quarantine COVID-19 patients.

“But here in Iloilo we really have to add more facilities because all the Iloilo City hospitals are referral hospitals of the whole of Panay and Guimaras,” he said.

He added that 30 percent of COVID-19 patients come from the city and that 70 percent are patients from the province of Iloilo.

“We need more facilities and I have requested DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) for 3 modular field hospitals. Each modular field hospital will have 22 beds. Hopefully, it will be approved right away so that construction can be done,” he said.

The mayor said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III gave him assurance that he would call DPWH Sec. Mark Villar to tell him that he supports the project.

“We do not see people dying outside the hospitals or asking for oxygen like what we have seen in Cebu or in the NCR when you faced a surge. We do not see that because we have prepared for this. Hopefully, we do not get to that state,” said Treñas.

Aside from modular hospitals, they are also pushing for more vaccines and likewise looking for ways to address Sinovac vaccine hesitancy among residents.

“We see hesitancy in Sinovac but were pushing for it. We're trying to look for creative ways, ideas outside the box, on how to push Sinovac vaccines. Medyo may hesitancy when it comes to Sinovac vaccines,” he said.

The local government has imposed a city-wide border control beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Under Executive Order No. 75-C, signed by Treñas on Monday, travel of persons within Panay Island to the City of Iloilo City by way of land, sea, and air travel shall be temporarily prohibited effective 12 a.m. on Aug. 24, except for work, medical needs, accessing government services, transport of goods and or construction materials, humanitarian purposes, receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses, returning overseas Filipinos, stranded individuals and authorized person outside of residence.

“The Delta is already on community transmission and we cannot trust anyone now. Let us all assume that anyone we talk to is asymptomatic, all over the country,” he said.