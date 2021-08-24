A health worker in a PPE cools herself in front of a fan at a testing center in Navotas City on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management can release within 10 days the P311 million funds that the health department needs to pay the benefits of health workers, its officer-in-charge said Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte gave the deadline to the two agencies after medical frontliners said they would go on a "medical lockdown" or a strike if they do not receive their special risk allowance and other benefits soon.

"Marerelease naman yun bago ang 10 araw na palugit na binigay ni Presidente," DBM officer-in-charge Tina Canda told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It will be released before the 10-day deadline the President gave.)

"'Yung distribution n'yan DOH (Department of Health) na ang bahala. Hopefully mabilis na ang pagdownload ng DOH sa kanya-kanyang ospital atsaka sa private hospitals."

(The DOH will oversee its distribution. Hopefully, the DOH will download the funds quickly to public and private hospitals.)

The SRA for public health workers will be sourced from the miscellaneous personnel benefits fund of this year's budget, while funding for the SRA of private health workers will come from the savings of an administrative order that Duterte previously signed, Canda said.

"Kahapon if I understand, sine-segregate nila yung para sa government healthcare workers at private. Pinakamatagal na nun 2 araw. Hopefully, within the week, within the 10-day period mare-release 'yun (it will be released)," she said.

(If I understand, the fund was being segregated between government and private healthcare workers.)

The DOH might have lacked the time to distribute the SRA for medical personnel as it received its special funding under the Bayanihan 2 on June 23, a few days before the law lapsed on June 30, according to Canda.

"Kumbaga kinapos na siguro sa sobrang dami at laki ng pondo na ipamamahagi," she said.

(It seems they lacked time due to the huge amount of funds to be distributed.)