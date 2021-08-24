Video courtesy of PTV

At least 95 percent of trees at the Nayong Pilipino were retained during the construction of a mega COVID-19 vaccination facility, the firm that led the project said on Tuesday, following environmental concerns.

Nayong Pilipino Foundation Executive Director Lucille Karen Malilong-Isberto had resigned in May over her objection to the project out of fears that it would cut down some 500 trees.

But most of the trees have been retained, said International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) executive vice president Christian Gonzalez.

"More than 95 percent of all the trees that were located there have been retained, and in fact we've invested in areas there where you can walk around and enjoy the greenery," said Gonzalez.

He said the global port operator now had a "very strong and productive relationship" with the board members of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation.

The ICTSI spent about P250 million for the drive-thru vaccination facility that could cater to up to 15,000 people a day, Gonzalez said in a Palace press briefing.

Those interested in getting vaccinated at the hub can register with the Parañaque city government, he said.

"Ang isa lang sa mga concern namin is mga no-show. We've been seeing about 4,000 to 5,000 appointments, but we've only been doing about 2,500 per day," Gonzalez said.

(One of our concerns are the no-shows.)

"It's very important that anybody booking is committed. The vaccines are safe, the vaccines are effective, and it's very, very important for our recovery dito sa Pilipinas (here in the Philippines) for everybody to get vaccinated as soon as possible."



Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia, the Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people before the year ends to safely reopen the economy. At least 13.1 million people have been fully immunized so far.