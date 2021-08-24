Transmission electron micrograph of a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (UK B.1.1.7), isolated from a patient sample and cultivated in cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - A total of 206 frontliners in Tuguegarao City have contracted COVID-19, City Mayor Jefferson Soriano said on Tuesday.

“Ang mas masaklap dyan, out of the 206, 192 ang healthcare workers, 13 ang PNP (Philippine National Police) at isang BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection),” said Soriano.

(What’s worse, out of the 206, 192 are healthcare workers, 13 PNP, and 1 BFP.)

Soriano said this has put a strain on their hospital and even their molecular laboratory which cannot immediately release swab test results due to lack of manpower. They are also having a hard time manning their 8 big isolation units. Many COVID patients at the Cagayan Valley Medical are staying outside in tents.

Soriano said the city has a step down facility to help decongest the hospital and allow more patients with severe and critical condition to be treated in the medical facility.



“Meron na kaming 1,316. But for the past 7 days, hindi bumababa ng less than 100 ang transmission. And ang deaths namin for the month of August, very unfortunate, dahil nag-aaverage kami ng 4 deaths a day. Yesterday, we have 12 deaths. Yung 6 included in our active cases, 6 doon post mortem, nalaman lang namin na positive sila nung na swab sila,” he said.

(We have 1,316 (cases). But transmission has not gone down for less than 100 for the past 7 days. And it's very unfortunate that we average around 4 deaths a day for the month of August. Yesterday, we have 12 deaths. The 6 were included in our active cases, and the remaining 6 were post mortem, we only found out that they were positive after we swabbed them.)

The city is now under an extended enhanced community quarantine until August 28.

“Naka extended ECQ po ang Tuguegarao. Noong una po 10 days, extended kami ng 7 days, yun po ang kondisyon ng regional IATF nung binigyan kami ng escalation from GCQ to ECQ. Second day na namin ngayon nung extension ng 7 days,” he said.

(The ECQ has been extended in Tuguegarao. The first was for 10 days, extended to 7 days. That was the condition of the regional IATF for the escalation from GCQ to ECQ. We are now on our second day of the 7 day extension.)

Soriano again made an appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to provide their lockdown residents with cash aid, like what the national government did for Metro Manila and nearby towns that were placed under the highest quarantine level.

“Ang nabibigay naming ayuda sa mga kababayan namin mga food packs lang po. Nagbigay din ang DSWD ng 6,000 food packs. Ang naihanda naming food packs is about 24,000 lang po kasi hindi na namin mabigyan lahat. Hindi na rin po namin kaya kasi ito na po yung pang-5 ECQ ng Tuguegarao,” he said.

(We only provided food packs. The DSWD gave 6,000 food packs. We prepared about 24,000 food packs but not all residents will receive them. We can no longer sustain this because this is Tuguegarao’s 5th ECQ.)