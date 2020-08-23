The ANC Brief: Revolutionary government

The suggestion to establish a revolutionary government is being roundly criticized. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

You say you want a revolution?

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon called it a "joke" and said those advocating the move are committing a crime and can be arrested. Constitutional law expert Tony Lavina said a revolutionary government means President Duterte is deemed resigned and Vice President Leni Robredo should take over. Robredo also branded the move as "nonsense" and "illegal." The national police force and the Defense Department said they will not support the move. The Palace said government is busy addressing the pandemic.

Profiting on a pandemic

Who is profiting from the importation of personal protective equipment (PPEs)? Sen. Francis Pangilinan asked the question and said unscrupulous people are undermining local companies in the acquisition of PPEs in favor of imports. Sen. Ping Lacson said some people taking advantage of the pandemic to make a quick buck. The World Health Organization (WHO) said corruption over PPEs is "murder."

SAP anomalies

Speaking of profiting on a pandemic, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said a total of 437 local officials and civilians are facing charges for anomalies related to the distribution of cash aid. The DILG said they already filed charges against 50 barangay officials due to irregularities in the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

From the pulpit

Manila Apostolic Administator Bishop Broderick Pabillo denounced the killings of human rights advocates and drug addicts. The bishop was referring to the killings of Randal Echanis, Zara Alvarez and six accused drug traffickers in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan. The UN Human Rights Office called on the government to conduct an independent, thorough and transparent probe into the killings.

Fiscal future

Why are there so many financial advisors these days? An ANCX writer attended one of their webinars to look for answers.