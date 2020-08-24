Roque says sorry to Duterte for 'perpetual isolation' remark

President Rodrigo Duterte and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. file

MANILA - Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque apologized Monday to President Rodrigo Duterte for his previous statement that the 75-year-old chief executive was placed on "perpetual isolation."

Roque made the public apology as he noted that he might not be able to personally talk to Duterte on Monday even if they were set to meet for the Philippine leader's address to the nation in Davao City.

"Bagama't makikita ko po si Presidente mamaya, baka wala po akong pagkakataon, I'd like to publicly apologize to the President for past mistakes I had last Monday, lalong lalo na po doon sa sinabi kong perpetual isolation," Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

(Although I will see the President later, I might not have the chance so I'd like to publicly apologize to the President for past mistakes I had last Monday, especially with my 'perpetual isolation' remark.)

"Wrong choice of words po, pero what I meant only was that the PSG has been doing a good job at ensuring that there is social distancing between anyone who wants to talk to the President. Pasensya po."

On Aug. 17, Roque said Duterte is in "perpetual isolation because no one can come close to him."

The Palace mouthpiece later clarified that his remark was in reference to the strict COVID-19 precautionary measures implemented by the Presidential Security Group.