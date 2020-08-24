Philippines' coronavirus death toll tops 3,000 as cases swell to over 194,000

MANILA — The Philippines now has more than 194,000 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as the Department of Health (DOH) announced 4,686 additional confirmed infections on Monday.

The additional cases are mostly from the National Capital Region (2,519 cases), and are based on the results of 95 out of 109 operational COVID-19 laboratories. Other areas topping the list of additional cases are Laguna (286), Cavite (218), Bulacan (189) and Rizal (179).

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 194,252 since the start of the pandemic, of which 59,200 are considered active or those still infected with the virus.

With 729 additional recovered patients and 13 new COVID-related deaths, the total recoveries climbed to 132,042, and the death toll, 3,010. The deaths were mostly from NCR (8 fatalities). They were also from the months of August (6), July (6) and June (1).

Of the additional cases, 85% occurred the last two weeks, with NCR still as a top source of cases.

The DOH also reported 35 duplicate cases removed from its previous total case count, including 17 tagged as recovered and 1 death.

“Moreover, there were thirty-seven (37) cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were (found to be) deaths (5) and active (32) cases,” the DOH said. These numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation.

There are now more than 4,000 duplicate cases removed from the tally of the DOH since June.

Some are corrections from their mass adjustment effort, which on Sunday recorded over 16,000 additional recoveries.

The Philippines has been logging record-high numbers in terms of new COVID-19 cases since late July, following the easing of quarantine measures and the gradual opening up of the economy.

Because of this, researchers estimated that total COVID-19 cases may go up to 230,000 or to as low as 220,000 by the end of August.

Since the start of the pandemic, 23.4 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 808,000 have died and almost 15.1 million have recovered.