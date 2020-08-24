Paralegal detained during 'snatching' of Echanis body tests positive for coronavirus

MANILA -- The paralegal who was detained during the "snatching" of the body of slain peace consultant Randall Echanis has tested positive for the coronavirus, in a development that the Anakpawis party-list blamed on police.

Pao Colabres underwent swab test immediately after his release on August 18 and the result released Monday showed he has acquired the virus, Anakpawis said in a statement.

His lawyer Sol Taule confirmed the result, adding that he is asymptomatic and is currently on self-isolation.

Colabres was arrested on August 11 in the midst of the confusion over who should have custody over the body of Echanis.

Echanis' family had identified his body and obtained release papers from the funeral home and a physician in Camp Crame but police retrieved the body after allegedly recovering an identification card showing another name -- Manuel Santiago.

The police accused Colabres of obstruction of justice, supposedly for claiming Echanis' body without authority and pretending to be a relative of Santiago.

Colabres had authority from the Echanis family.

Echanis' body was later released to his family but prosecutors proceeded with the case, filing an obstruction of justice charge against Colabres.

He was released on August 18 after posting P36,000 bail while the case against lawyer Luz Perez is under further investigation.

"Mr. Colabres should not have been arrested in the first place, he did not commit any crime. But since the PNP and the Duterte government purposely harassed the kin and colleagues of Randall Echanis, they deemed it necessary to arrest a family-appointed paralegal under baseless and ludicrous charges," Taule said in a statement.

Anakpawis blamed the Quezon City police for "compromising the health of Colabres by putting him in a congested jail with potential Covid-positive inmates, and for the delay of his release."

“The QCPD should be held accountable; they did not only endanger the health of Colabres, but also the entire prison population,” Anakpawis said.

Taule also slammed the delay in Colabres' release -- 7 days from his arrest.

Under the Revised Penal Code, charges should be filed in court within 36 hours for afflictive or capital offenses or within 18 hours for those punishable by correctional penalties like obstruction of justice.

"We found out that the resolution was already for correction/finalization as early as August 13," she said.

Concerns over the safety of jails and detention facilities have been mounting since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court asking for the release of elderly, sick and pregnant detainees who are most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus in congested jails. But the petition remains pending.

The Supreme Court has said thousands have been released after it instituted measures such as videoconferencing to expedite the release of detainees and has ordered detainees to stay in BJMP jails and police detention facilities instead of being transferred to Bureau of Correction or BJMP jails, respectively, to avoid further spread of the virus.

At least 45 BuCor inmates have died due to COVID-19 as of mid-July, according to the justice department, including high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian.

Progressive groups however said police continue to make arrests despite the already overpopulated jail space.

"There is no one to blame for this but the government. Amid the pandemic, their ultimate priority is to arrest ordinary citizens who are asserting their rights," Taule said.

"Maybe someday we can find a cure for this pandemic but not for these human rights violators who continuously put our health and lives at risk," she added.