Palace distances from proposed revolutionary gov't

President Rodrigo Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Matina Enclaves, Davao City on June 4, 2020. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA-- Malacañang on Monday denied support for calls for a revolutionary government as it noted that President Rodrigo Duterte is the head of a constitutional government.

The Philippines does not need a revolutionary government right now while the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"It does not enjoy any support from the government right now," Roque said of efforts to push for a revolutionary government.

"Malinaw po na yan ay isang pribadong initiative at yan po ay hindi kabahagi ng kaniyang (Duterte) priorities sa ngayon," Roque added.

(It's clear that such a move is a private initiative and is not part of President Duterte's priorities right now.)

Over the weekend, the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee renewed its call for the chief executive, a former long-time Davao City Mayor, to head the revolutionary government to be able to shift to federalism.

Under the group's proposal, the revolutionary government would serve until June 30, 2022, the end of Duterte's term.

While the Palace does not support such an initiatve, Roque said individuals that are part of the group enjoy freedom of speech.

"It is a private initiative but the private individuals can express freely their views as part of freedom of speech," he said.

"Hindi po natin kinakailangan ng revolutionary government sa ngayon," Roque added.

(We don't need a revolutionary government right now.)

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Archie Gamboa have both denied support for the initiative as well.