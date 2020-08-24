Palace condemns 'dastardly' Jolo blasts

Contributed photo of the motorbike used in the first explosion in Jolo, Sulu on Aug. 24, 2020. ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- Malacañang condemned Monday twin explosions in Jolo, Sulu that left at least 12 people dead, including a suspected suicide bomber.

The "dastardly" blasts ripped through the town plaza of Jolo in the southern province of Sulu on Monday noon.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the explosion incidents in Jolo, Sulu today, which left scores dead and wounded, including soldiers," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Authorities are now conducting an investigation, which includes identifying individuals or groups behind these dastardly attacks," he added.

The first blast happened in front of a food shop on Serantes Street, Barangay Walled City in Plaza Rizal, said Lt. Col. Ronaldo Mateo of the military's 11th Infantry Division.

Minutes later, a second explosion took place in front of a bank which was just some 100 meters away from the site of the first blast.

"We likewise condole with the families and loved ones of those who died in these tragic incidents," Roque said.

The Palace also called on Jolo residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons and unattended items in their areas.