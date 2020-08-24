'Not even an inch': Palace says Duterte firm in upholding PH sovereignty, territory

Militants led by labor group Defend Job Philippines burn 22 mock Chinese flags as they stage a protest at the Kilometer 0 marker in Rizal Park, Manila on June 18, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is firm in protecting the country's territory and sovereignty, Malacañang said Monday after China told the Philippines to "immediately stop illegal provocative activities" in the South China Sea.

Duterte, who has sought warmer ties with China since assuming power in 2016, will not give "even an inch" of the Philippines' territory to other countries, his spokesperson Harry Roque said as tensions rose between the two nations anew over a fresh maritime dispute.

"Consistent naman po ang ating Presidente. He will not give even an inch of our national territory or sovereign rights to any other state," Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

Beijing's latest remarks came after Manila filed a diplomatic protest over the Chinese Coast Guard's confiscation of Filipino fishermen's devices in the West Philippine Sea. Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Li Jian said the Chinese Coast Guard merely acted "in accordance to the law."

"Ang consistent policy rin po ng ating gobyerno, hindi po magiging dahilan itong unresolved issue sa ating teritoryo bilang hadlang para isulong sa ating diplomatic bilateral relations with China iyong mga bagay na pupuwede namang isulong, kagaya po ng kalakal at investments," Roque said.

(Our government's policy has been consistent. This unresolved issue on our territory will not be a hindrance for us to push through with our diplomatic relations with China on other matters, such as trade and investment.)

Last week, Roque brushed off the possible impact of Manila's new diplomatic protests against China on possible cooperation on a COVID-19 vaccine between the two countries.

While the Philippines and China have fostered friendlier relations under Duterte's administration, the maritime disputes in the South China Sea linger, with Beijing shunning a July 2016 arbitration award invalidating its expansive 9-dash line claim over nearly all of the said waters.