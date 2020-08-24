'No place in the AFP': Military officials reject proposed revolutionary government

The team works with anything from service pistols to long guns like M16s and M4s. Photo: Pat Mateo via ANCX

MANILA - Two ranking military officials on Monday rejected a proposal to establish a revolutionary government, saying an extraconstitutional measure was not necessary in the country.

The advocacy pushed by supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte has been tagged by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana as "illegal and unconstitutional."

While some reforms may be needed, Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Southern Luzon Command, told the Commission on Appointments he "does not believe in a revolutionary government."

"There are provisions in the Constitution that are obsolete. Maybe that is what we should look at," Parlade said.

"I still believe we need to support reforms in government... This can be done through legislation," he said.

The proposed revolutionary government "has no place in the Armed Forces," said Philippine Army chief-of-staff Maj. Gen. Rowen Tolentino.

"We don’t have any idea why this news is coming out. But as what was spoken by Gen. Parlade a while ago, we are following the duly constituted authorities," Tolentino said.

"May military law po tayo na di pinapayagan 'yung mga ganyang pagsali sa mga organisasyon na that is not constitutionally legal," he said.

(We have a military law that disallows soldiers to join organizations that are not constitutionally legal.)

Over the weekend, the group called "Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee," launched an initiative to establish a revolutionary government in the country, aimed at adopting a federal form of government.

The Philippine National Police also rejected the proposal.