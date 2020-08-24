Manila allocates P151 million for hazard pay of city gov't workers

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso speaks during the launch of the the Manuel L. Quezon University Quarantine Facility in Quiapo Manila on August 7, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The city government of Manila has allocated P151 million for the hazard pay of its employees who reported for work under the enhanced community quarantine.

Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Monday signed Ordinance No. 8667 which authorizes the payment of a P500 per day COVID-19 hazard pay for city government officials who reported for work from March 17 to May 15.

Domagoso said the P151 million budget will be sourced from the city government's Personal Services and Special Activities fund and Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses fund.

“The payment of COVID-19 hazard pay is hereby authorized to city government employees and personnel who physically reported for work in their respective work stations during the implementation of an ECQ at P500 per day per person based on the following computation: P500 x number of days physically reporting for work during the ECQ from March 17, 2020 to May 15, 2020,” Domagoso said, quoting the ordinance.

Regular, contractual or casual city government workers, as well as those employed through contract of service, job order or similar schemes may be granted the COVID-19 hazard pay.

Said employees should also have been authorized by their head of department, bureau or office to physically report for work at their respective offices or work stations during the ECQ period.