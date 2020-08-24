Duterte seeks COVID-19 spending reports of gov't agencies: Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte. Presidential Photo/file

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte has asked government agencies to report their expenses for the COVID-19 pandemic response, Malacañang said Monday.

The President is expected to report government spending for the pandemic when he addresses the public on Monday night, his spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"Mag-a-address po ang ating Presidente, isa po sa hiningi ni Presidente ngayon para sa talumpati niya ay iyong report sa lahat ng ahensiya ng gobyerno kung paano po nagastos ang mga COVID related expenses," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

(For his public address, our President asked for a report from all government agencies on their COVID-related spending.)

"Iri-report po iyan ng ating Presidente," Roque added.

(That will be reported by our President.)

Last month, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado reported that government spending for the pandemic has reached P355 billion.

Of the said amount, Avisado said P247.52 billion came from pooled savings while P96.7 billion came from unprogrammed appropriations.