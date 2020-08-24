DOH says online classes of children should include breaks, other activities

Children use a computer application to learn a module in English, March 7, 2017. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said that children who will have to spend long hours on online classes should be given enough breaks and physical activity.

This after a Department of Education official said that online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic can be extended to 7 to 8 hours a day.

Asked about this suggestion, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said, “Itong recommendation na ito ng Department of Education, pinag-aaralan natin ngayon.”

(We are studying this recommendation of the Department of Education.)

Vergeire, who is also a doctor, said there are recommendations abroad about the exposure of young children to online learning.

“There should also be physical activity. Hindi pwedeng nakaupo sila sa harap ng computer for 8 hours (They can’t be in front of the computer for 8 straight hours),” she said during a virtual briefing.



“And kailangan varied yung activities na binibigay katulad ng storytelling (And the activities should be varied like storytelling).”

She said that even for older children, there should be breaks.

“Kailangan tumatayo tayo sila. May break time para hindi strained ang eyes, hindi strained ang back,” she said.

(They should stand up from time to time. And there are breaks so the eyes won’t get strained. Their backs shouldn’t be strained.)

Vergeire said students should be able to exercise their body and not end up just sitting for several hours.