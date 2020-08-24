DOH ensures safeguards in skipping Phase 4 trials for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said there would be safeguards in place in the government’s decision to do away with the Phase 4 clinical trials requirement for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines.

“This has been done before. This is not new,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in English during a virtual briefing. “This accelerated process has been done already in various parts of the world para sa Ebola and para doon sa meningitis vaccine (for Ebola and the meningitis vaccine.)

Vergeire said the Department of Science and Technology, the Health Technology Assessment Council, and the Food and Drug Administration were all consulted in the said provision of the Bayanihan to Recover as One bill.

“This is for us to expedite the process at so we can use the vaccine ASAP (as soon as possible,” she added.

Phase 4 trials refers to post-marketing surveillance to check a drug’s performance after it is approved for the public. This allows the observation of long-term or rare effects. It can result in the drug being withdrawn from the market.

Vergeire said they will still require a “surveillance mechanism” for COVID-19 drugs or vaccines that are sold or distributed to the public.

“So there should still be this surveillance, monitoring for effectiveness, for safety and quality that are needed according to WHO recommendation,” she said, explaining that a database of the receiving patients’ information will include their age, demographics and contact information.

“So parang may Phase 4 clinical trial. Yung process lang ang parang nag-relax tayo but the safeguards are still there,” the health official added.

(So it’s like there is still a Phase 4 clinical trial. We only relaxed the process and the safeguards are still there.)

Vergeire said there should also be community engagement where residents fully understand the positive and possible adverse effects of a drug or a vaccine.

They will also identify pilot areas and only after that can the vaccine or drug be offered elsewhere.