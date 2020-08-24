DepEd says 823 personnel, students infected with COVID-19

A member of the Manila Health Department’s sanitation team disinfects a classroom in the General M. Hizon Elementary School in Manila, May 30, 2020. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Department of Education said Monday it has recorded 823 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its personnel and learners as the country continued to grapple with the respiratory illness, which has prompted changes in the delivery of learning.

Of the figure, 310 are active cases, 490 have recovered while 23 died, Ronilda Co, director of the DepEd's disaster risk reduction and management services, said in a virtual press briefing.

Of the 823 confirmed cases, 340 are teaching personnel, 297 are learners while 186 are non-teaching personnel.

Data from the Department of Education on Monday showed that 823 education workers and students have been infected with COVID-19.

The DepEd central office, meanwhile, recorded 19 COVID-19 cases, including 12 recoveries and one death, said Co.

Co said only 14 DepEd personnel out of the 797 confirmed cases recorded last August 22 got the virus from the workplace.

Majority of the cases contracted the virus from relatives at home, friends, and in visits to places such as banks and markets, she said.

"Hindi siya primarily sa workplace," Co said.

Co added that personnel who recovered from the respiratory illness may resume work.

"Kung ikaw ay cleared na at lahat, you can [resume work], hindi naman 'yon ipinagbabawal. If you are not comfortable with it na gusto mong mag-work from home, may arrangements naman," she said.

Co said DepEd personnel may undergo quarantine in facilities provided by their respective local government unit or at home if home quarantine standards are met.

The DepEd has designated the National Educators Academy of the Philippines facility in Marikina as a quarantine center for department personnel, said Co.

Last week, the central office in Pasig was placed under lockdown for disinfection and contact tracing after 3 personnel suspected of COVID-19 infection reported for work.

Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla earlier said DepEd personnel that would get infected with COVID-19 may avail PhilHealth benefit packages for hospitalization and treatment.

DepEd personnel are also entitled to a daily hazard pay amounting to P500 in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ, Sevilla said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached over 189,000 after the health department reported Sunday 2,378 new infections.

The government has prohibited in-person classes pending availability of a vaccine against COVID-19.

When classes start on October 5, students would be learning from their homes through printed and digital modules, online classes, radio, and television.