'79,500 doctors needed': Senate tackles medical scholarship bill to solve physician shortage in PH

MANILA - The Senate on Monday began debating on a bill that would provide scholarships to Filipinos who want to be a doctor, to help the Philippines end its lack of physicians.

The country needs 79,589 more doctors to achieve the ideal ratio of 10 physicians for every 10,000 individuals, Senate Committee on Labor chair Joel Villanueva said in plenary.

Senate Bill No. 1520 proposes to create medical scholarship that will be "integrated" into existing government grants to produce at least 12,000 medicine graduates for the next 12 years, he said.

"Gustong-gusto mag-doktor ng mga bata pero hindi kaya ng mga magulang... [kaya] ang importante muna gawin nating libre," said Senate President Vicente Sotto III, the primary author of the bill.

(The children want to be doctors but their parents cannot afford it that is why it is important for us to make it free.)

"Basta Pilipino ka, gusto mong mag-doktor, gagawin ka naming doktor. Gobyerno dapat," he said.

(As long as you're Filipino and you want to be a doctor, we should find ways to help you be a doctor. The government must do that.)

While there are 84,662 licensed doctors in the Philippines, only 28,428 are working as physicians in the country, Villanueva said.

Some 65,234 other doctors either went abroad to work or are no longer practicing their profession, he said.

Of the 28,000 practicing doctors, nearly half or 10,197 physicians are located in Metro Manila while the rest are distributed in other parts of the country, he said.

Villanueva said the Philippines produces only 4,000 medicine graduates annually as only 9 of the 112 state universities and colleges are offering medical courses.

The 46 other med schools in the Philippines are privatized, he said.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Sen. Cynthia Villar urged other senators to insert a provision that would guarantee the inclusion of medicine in at least 1 state university or college in every region.

"An 'X' amount of public funds must be devoted to establish medical schools in the country," Drilon said.

"As a long term strategy, just providing scholarships will not provide enough answers," he said.

"Dapat magtayo ang bawat region ng SUC na may medical school," Villar said.

"We will choose the big ones that can really build. Biruin mo Cebu, ang laki-laki, walang public medical school?" she said.

If the Philippines can afford to spend P4.2 million for every student of the Philippine Military Academy, then the country can afford to spend at least half of that for doctors, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said.

The Senate suspended deliberations on the bill as lawmakers finalize how to incorporate the points raised during the plenary debates.