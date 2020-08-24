5 months into pandemic, PH says it has tested over 2 million for COVID-19

Health workers conduct their routine swab testing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on their fellow hospital employees at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on April 14, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- The Philippines has tested more than 2 million Filipinos since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Department of Health said Monday.

Some 2,158,196 Filipinos were already tested for the rapidly spreading respiratory illness, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"We already have tested more than 2.1 million individuals already with a cumulative positive rate of 10.5 percent," Vergeire said during a Palace press briefing.

The Philippines reached its target ahead of COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon's estimate testing 2 million people by the end of August.

The country, which has the capacity to run over 50,000 COVID-19 tests a day, currently averages some 33,000 actual tests daily.

The Philippines as of Sunday has confirmed 189,601 COVID-19 infections, of which 55,236 are active cases.

There are 131, 367 recoveries so far, and 2,998 COVID-19 deaths.