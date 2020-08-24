19 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now over 10,000

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the COVID-19 climbed to 10,003 on Monday, with 19 new additional cases, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,247, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,014 of those infected have recovered, while 742 have died.

The DFA reported 61 new recoveries, and 9 new fatalities on Monday.

24 August 2020



On this last week of August, the DFA reports that the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad passed the 10,000 mark, with 19 new confirmed cases in the Middle East. On the other hand, (1/3)@teddyboylocsin#DFAinACTION#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/xabxYzKqMh — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 24, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 351 in the Asia Pacific, 407 in Europe, 2,329 in the Middle East and Africa, and 160 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 194,252 people. The tally includes 3,010 deaths, 132,042 recoveries and 59,200 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News