'We lost a bright light': Congress honors Toots Ople

MANILA - Both chambers of Congress on Wednesday honored the late Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, who passed away on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives offered a moment of silence for Ople. Bukidnon 1st District Rep. Jose Manuel Alba led the moment of silence at the start of the plenary session.

"Yesterday, the Philippines lost an unwavering champion of the plight and welfare of workers here and abroad—Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Maria Susana Toots Ople. In government as well as in civil society, she made it her life's mission to fight the good fight for decent work free from all forms of abuse, lalo na para sa ating mga bagong bayaning overseas Filipino workers at para sa bawat mangagawang Pilipino at kanilang pamilya," Alba said in a speech.

The Senate, meanwhile, passed a resolution offering condolences to Ople's family. The late official was given a tribute through Senate Resolution 747, which lauded her advocacies and contribution to migrant workers.

“Yesterday we lost a bright light … Sec. Toots Ople was a remarkable public servant who showed us that true leadership is not about power and authority but about kindness and compassion. Even as Secretary of the DMW she preferred to lead a low key life … Committed to the unglamorous behind the scenes work of helping those most in need,” Senate President Migz Zubiri said.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, sponsor of the resolution, mourned Ople's passing, saying her death was a huge loss for the migrant workers' sector.

“Sa kabila ng kanyang matinding karamdaman, hindi tumigil si Sec. Toots sa kanyang pagbisita sa ating mga kababayang OFWs. Nang pumutok ang kaguluhan sa Sudan, hindi nagpatinag si Sec. Toots, bumiyahe ng mahigit 842-kilometro sa disyerto patungo sa border ng Egypt at Sudan para tulungan ang ating mga kababayang naipit doon,” Villanueva recalled.

All senators were co-sponsors of the resolution.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier mourned the demise of Ople, describing her as a “friend” and an “excellent” public servant.

Ople was the founder of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute (Ople Center), a non-profit organization centered on OFW affairs, named after her father, who served as Labor minister during the administration of Marcos Jr.'s late father.

With degrees from the University of Santo Tomas and the Harvard Kennedy School, the incoming DMW Secretary was the first Filipino to sit in the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking.

